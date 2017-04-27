Guide To Los Angeles’ Museum Of Ice Cream





Located in an unassuming building in Los Angeles' developing Arts District, this iteration is four times larger than its New York predecessor, boasting ten reimagined installations. Step inside the pinkest room you've ever seen, pick up a payphone, and prepare yourself to indulge visually and eat all things ice cream. Get your camera because the much buzzed about Museum of Ice Cream is finally open. Part art exhibition, part tasting room, the whimsical new museum is guaranteed to pack your camera roll with enviable selfies and colorful collages. Friendly faces guide your way from the moment you step foot inside the converted warehouse space.

2018 E 7th Place

Los Angeles, CA 90021

www.museumoficecream.com

What To See



California Room Your first stop is the California room, where a rotating “scoop of the week” will feature one of California’s finest creameries. Waffle cone trunked palm trees and punny Hollywood stars set the scene, and are a nod to founder Maryellis Bunn’s Cali roots. Samples are scooped up for your enjoyment as you continue your journey through ice cream nirvana.



Willy Wonka’s Chocolate Factory Scratch and sniff wallpaper a la Willy Wonka’s Chocolate Factory guides you past the the most adorable pair of swings, into a den of ten thousand bananas hanging from the ceiling. The yellow and pink “banana split” is just the first of countless photo op stops along the way. Go ahead and pretend to answer a banana phone, nobody will judge you.



Sherbert Room As you pass through a mint “grow house,” munch on a minty mochi and inhale the scent of mint plants growing in beds of crushed cacao. Continue on through the rainbow adorned Sherbert Room where you can try your hand at a cotton candy claw machine. As you pass through, give your photo taking hand a break and hit up the instant gif-creating video booth on your way to the next colorful installation.



Popsicle Art! Popsicles turned pop art fill the next room with the biggest frozen treats imaginable. And, while you can’t eat them, you’re welcome to sit a spell and rest your feet between sugar rushes. Just when you think things can’t get any sweeter or more colorful, you’re on to the gummy bear room.



Gummy Bear Room A sweet scooper awaits you in the Gummy Bear Room, dishing out handfuls of the colorful gummy treats. Larger than life plastic bears look on, while a row of smaller bears on the wall wait for you to touch their tummies and start an interactive light show. Stuff your face with candy as you make your way from one of the most colorful rooms in the museum to one of the least.



Abel Bentin Art Room Demonstrating a legit focus on art, this room features a contemporary art installation by artist Abel Bentin. Smashed black ice cream inside gold cones line the walls, as well as a recognizable statue head. The sugar rush continues as life imitates art, and black cookie dough samples (dyed with charcoal) are served up in the cutest little kiddie cones.



Sprinkle Pool The pièce de résistance is, of course, the museum’s signature sprinkle pool. The Instagram-worthy pool is filled with nearly one hundred million colorful sprinkles, perfect for those slo-mo and Boomerang videos. Guests are welcome to dip a toe into the pool, but don’t worry germaphobes, the sprinkles are made of antimicrobial plastic, and are cleaned daily. Be sure to check the cuff of your pants for rogue jimmies.



Ice Cream Sandwich Swing Room The last room offers a mystery ice cream flavor made on site, sandwiched between two pink pancakes. Hop on the giant ice cream sandwich swing and savor the last bit of ice cream paradise as you try to guess the flavor. A cute and well appointed gift shop is the cherry on top of an unforgettable time at L.A.’s sweetest new museum.



Ticket Information Tickets are $29 for adults 13+, and $18 for children (3-12) and seniors. You must purchase tickets online prior to arrival, as no tickets are available at the door. In almost Hamiltonian style, tickets for many of the dates are sold out, so don’t wait to buy. The museum is open every day of the week from 11am – 10pm, and runs through May 29.

Article by Kellie Fell.