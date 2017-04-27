1 Killed In Fiery Crash On 101 Freeway In Encino

April 27, 2017 5:28 AM
ENCINO (CBSLA.com) — One person was killed early Thursday in a fiery crash on the westbound Ventura (101) Freeway in Encino.

The crash happened just before 1 a.m. near Hayvenhurst Avenue, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Tony Polizzi. The victim, whose age and gender were not immediately reported, died at the scene.

The crash involved at least a vehicle and a motorcycle, Los Angeles Fire Department’s Amy Bastman said. A second person was taken to a hospital, while a third was evaluated at the scene, she said.

The condition of the hospitalized patient was not immediately reported.

All westbound lanes were briefly closed for the investigation.

