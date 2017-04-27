Driver Arrested In Huntington Beach Crash That Killed Pedestrian

HUNTINGTON BEACH (CBSLA.com) – A woman has been arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence after she struck and killed a pedestrian with her SUV early Thursday morning in Huntington Beach Thursday morning, police said.
The collision occurred at approximately 4 a.m. at Beach Boulevard and Edinger Avenue. Huntington Beach police said a BMW SUV was traveling north on Beach Boulevard when it struck a man.
He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
The driver remained at the scene. She was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
The intersection was shut down and remain closed through 9:30 a.m. People were advised to avoid the area.
No names were released.