Did Chino Hills Basketball Coach Lose Job Because Of LaVar Ball?

CHINO HILLS (CBSLA.com) — Chino Hills High School basketball coach Stephan Gilling is out of a job, cut from the team after just one season, despite 30 victories and just three losses.
“You want to keep key people, and I think a team works well with a good coach,” parent Liz Obanion said.
There’s speculation Gilling was fired for feuding with LaVar Ball, the outspoken father of stars Lamelo and LiAngelo Ball, and UCLA Bruins star Lonzo Ball.
Their father told CBS2 News that he had nothing to do with the district’s decision to let go of Gilling.
“LaVar is very outspoken, but I don’t know that he has the desire to get rid of a coach,” parent Patrick Morris said.
Reportedly there’s been tension between Ball and Gilling about how the team plays.
Last month, Gilling told USA Today that Ball stormed the locker room and refused to leave, trying to embarrass the coach.
But in an interview with Fox Sports One host Colin Cowherd, Ball said he got Gilling the job.
The district said Gilling was a walk on, and a few teachers want the coaching job and get preference because they’re teachers and Gilling isn’t.
The coach was unavailable for comment Thursday.