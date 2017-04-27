Best Upcoming Events At The Center Theatre Group

Take a glimpse at the amazing live theater produced in the Los Angeles area with a night out at Center Theatre Group’s spring and early summer productions on three stages across the valley. From big-name musicals to up-and-coming artists to world premieres and direct-from-Broadway debuts, there has never been a better time to see live theater in Los Angeles. Here’s what’s coming to Center Theatre Group’s incredible venues.

April 4, 2017 – May 14, 2017



“Into The Woods”

Ahmanson Theatre

135 N. Grand Ave.

Los Angeles, CA 90012

(213) 628-2772

www.centertheatregroup.org Ahmanson Theatre135 N. Grand Ave.Los Angeles, CA 90012(213) 628-2772 “Into The Woods,” which gained some widespread popularity when Disney remade the famous play in 2014, hits the Ahmanson Theatre stage this April through May. The Stephen Sondheim musical, which originally debuted onstage in 1986, will be performed by the acclaimed Fiasco Theater ensemble. Classic songs including “Children Will Listen,” “Giants in the Sky,” and “No One is Alone” will delight while the reinvention of this classic will have even longtime theater fans experiencing something new.

April 25, 2017 – June 4, 2017



“Archduke”

Ahmanson Theatre

Mark Taper Forum

135 N. Grand Ave.

Los Angeles, CA 90012

(213) 628-2772

www.centertheatregroup.org Ahmanson TheatreMark Taper Forum135 N. Grand Ave.Los Angeles, CA 90012(213) 628-2772 Pulitzer Prize finalist and Obie Award winner Rajiv Joseph presents the World Premiere of his brand new play, “Archduke,” this spring at the intimate Mark Taper Forum. The poetic, darkly funny, and moving play follows three young men and the paths that lead them to the terrorism that began the first World War as a world aims to define itself at the turn of the 20th century. Tickets start at just $25, making this must-see accessible for most all theater-goers.

May 12, 2017 – May 21, 2017



“Dry Land”

Kirk Douglas Theatre

9820 Washington Blvd.

Culver City, CA 90232

(213) 628-2772

www.centertheatregroup.org Kirk Douglas Theatre9820 Washington Blvd.Culver City, CA 90232(213) 628-2772 As part of CTG’s Block Party, a celebration of the Los Angeles theater scene, the Kirk Douglas Theatre will stage Echo Theater Company’s “Dry Land,” written by Ruby Rae Spiegel and directed by Alana Dietze. The haunting play, written by then 21-year-old undergraduate student Spiegel, displays the wide range of emotions and aspirations of teenage girls, from friendships to other issues and everything in between. This “critic’s pick” is available for a short time only and shouldn’t be missed.

May 16, 2017 – June 24, 2017



“Jersey Boys”

Ahmanson Theatre

Mark Taper Forum

135 N. Grand Ave.

Los Angeles, CA 90012

(213) 628-2772

www.centertheatregroup.org Ahmanson TheatreMark Taper Forum135 N. Grand Ave.Los Angeles, CA 90012(213) 628-2772 Watch musical history unfold onstage at the Ahmanson Theatre this spring in “Jersey Boys,” running May 16 – June 24, 2017. The toe-tapping musical follows the lives of New Jersey musicians and their personal and professional difficulties turning famous: Frankie Valli, Bob Gaudio, Nick Massi, and Tommy DeVito, collectively known as The Four Seasons. The hit, Tony-award winning musical features all the hit songs that inspired a generation of rock and roll fans including, “Sherry,” “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” and “Walk Like a Man.”

June 28, 2017 – August 6, 2017



“Heisenberg”

Ahmanson Theatre

Mark Taper Forum

135 N. Grand Ave.

Los Angeles, CA 90012

(213) 628-2772

www.centertheatregroup.org Ahmanson TheatreMark Taper Forum135 N. Grand Ave.Los Angeles, CA 90012(213) 628-2772 Visionary playwright Simon Stephens makes his Taper debut this June with the production of “Heisenberg,” direct from its Broadway run in the Manhattan Theatre Club. Staring Tony and Emmy-winner Mary-Louise Parker and Denis Arndt, the play follows Georgie and Alex, an unlikely couple as a single, brief encounter in a London train station begins to change the trajectory of their lives. The uncertain, comical play on human connection is directed by Drama Desk Award-winner Mark Brokaw.

July 9, 2017 – August 6, 2017



“King Of The Yees”

Kirk Douglas Theatre

9820 Washington Blvd.

Culver City, CA 90232

(213) 628-2772

www.centertheatregroup.org Kirk Douglas Theatre9820 Washington Blvd.Culver City, CA 90232(213) 628-2772 Produced in association with Chicago’s Goodman Theatre, don’t miss the world premiere production of “King of the Yees,” a semi-autobiographical play that follows a dramatized version of the actual playwright Lauren Yee on a rollercoaster of emotions and adventures as she both tries to put on her newest play while dealing with and eventually searching for her father through the streets and cultures of San Francisco’s Chinatown. As a character, Lauren Yee is forced to come to terms with generational, cultural, and familial borders and traditions that she has long ignored. The result is both funny, thought provoking, and poignant. Recommended for ages 13+.

August 2, 2017 – September 10, 2017



“The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time”

Ahmanson Theatre

Mark Taper Forum

135 N. Grand Ave.

Los Angeles, CA 90012

(213) 628-2772

www.centertheatregroup.org Ahmanson TheatreMark Taper Forum135 N. Grand Ave.Los Angeles, CA 90012(213) 628-2772 The National Theatre production of the Tony-award winning play follows a 15-year-old savant Christopher as he navigates life with both exceptional abilities and awkward challenges. Suspected of killing his neighbor’s dog, he searches for the culprit in this murder-mystery novel turned theatrical phenomenon, staged on the West Coast for the first time. “One of the most fully immersive works ever to wallop Broadway” (The New York Times), “Curious Incident” is a can’t-miss this fall in Los Angeles.