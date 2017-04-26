Uber Driver Formally Charged With Rape Of Female Passenger

SANTA ANA (CBSLA.com) An Uber driver accused of raping a female passenger in Orange County last month was formally charged Tuesday.
The suspect was identified as 36-year-old Angel Sanchez of Costa Mesa.
Authorities said he drove a woman towards her Santa Ana home from a company gathering in Newport Beach on the evening of March 30.
He is accused of picking the woman up in his gray 2017 Toyota Sienna and committing a sexual assault.
Officials said he drove the woman, who was under the influence of alcohol, near her residence before sexually assaulting her.
RELATED LINK: Uber Driver Booked On Suspicion Of Sexually Assaulting Passenger In OC
The alleged victim was able to flee the vehicle and immediately called 911.
Sanchez was arrested on April 1.
Of convicted, Sanchez faces a maximum sentence of eight years in state prison.
He is scheduled to be arraigned on May 1 at the Central Justice Center in Santa Ana.