Tustin Police Accuse Bus Driver Of Sexually Abusing His Special Needs Passengers

TUSTIN (CBSLA.com) — Police in Tustin have arrested a contracted bus driver of special needs passengers and accused him of sexually abusing his clientele.
Authorities have announced the arrest of 57-year-old Jon Francis Farris.
The suspect was arrested Wednesday following an investigation, police said.
Officials did not say how many people Farris allegedly abused, the nature of the abuse or when the investigation was launched.
Police are asking for the public to come forward if they are aware of any additional victims.
If you know anything pertinent about the suspect and this investigation, you’re asked to call Detective Nguyen at (714) 573-3200 or (714) 573-3372.