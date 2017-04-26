Trump On Sanctuary City Ruling: ‘See You In Supreme Court’

SAN FRANCISCO (CBSLA.com/AP) — President Donald Trump has taken to Twitter in reaction to a federal judge’s ruling that knocked down an immigration order, calling the decision “ridiculous.”

A day after a judge issued a decision to block the president’s order to withhold funding from “sanctuary cities” that do not cooperate with U.S. immigration officials, Trump said he would take his fight to the highest court, tweeting, “See you in the Supreme Court.”

Trump tweeted that the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, which earlier ruled against his travel ban, has “a terrible record of being overturned (close to 80 percent).”

He also says, “They used to call this “judge shopping!” Messy system.” That is apparently a reference to the 9th circuit’s liberal reputation and rulings that have often irked conservatives.

First the Ninth Circuit rules against the ban & now it hits again on sanctuary cities-both ridiculous rulings. See you in the Supreme Court! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 26, 2017

Out of our very big country, with many choices, does everyone notice that both the "ban" case and now the "sanctuary" case is brought in … — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 26, 2017

…the Ninth Circuit, which has a terrible record of being overturned (close to 80%). They used to call this "judge shopping!" Messy system. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 26, 2017

It was the third time in two months a federal judge has knocked down an immigration order by President Trump.

In the Tuesday ruling U.S. District Judge William Orrick quoted Trump to support his decision to block the president’s order.

The judge said Trump calling the order a “weapon” against communities that disagree with his preferred immigration policy was evidence that the administration intended the executive order to apply broadly to all sorts of federal funding, and not a relatively small pot of grant money as the Department of Justice had argued.

It was another immigration policy setback for the administration as it approaches its 100th day in office later this month.

Since the election of President Trump, Santa Ana and Malibu have joined the cities of Long Beach as sanctuary cities.

Los Angeles has not officially declared itself a sanctuary city despite routinely turning down requests from ICE to hold people who had been arrested until their immigration status could be checked.

