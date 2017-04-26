Painter Shot, Killed While Looking For Work In Norwalk

NORWALK (CBSLA.com) – Authorities say a man who was going door-to-door looking for work painting addresses on curb lines was shot to death Tuesday night in Norwalk.
According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, the 50-year-old man was shot before 5:30 p.m. in the 14400 block of Dinard Avenue.
Deputies responded to find him with multiple gunshot wounds to the upper torso. He died at the scene. He was not immediately identified.
There was no word on a motive, the sheriff’s department said. Investigators did not release any suspect information.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call sheriff’s detectives at 323-890-5500.