Mom Without Custodial Rights Sought After Boy, 6, Reported Missing

VENICE (CBSLA.com) – Police are asking for the public’s help Wednesday after a 6-year-old boy was taken from his Venice elementary school by his mother, who does not have child custody rights.
West Burnett was last seen around 8:30 a.m. this morning at Coeur D’ Alene Avenue Elementary School in the 800 block of Coeur D’ Alene Avenue, according to police.
His mother, Nisha Burnett, was driving a 2004 gold BMW, California license plate 6WAP644, the LAPD reported.
“His family is concerned for his safety,” police said.
Burnett is white, 4 feet tall, about 40 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes. Police say he was last seen wearing a light blue sweater and brown pants.
Anyone with information on Burnett or his mother are urged to call detectives at the LAPD’s Pacific Station at (310) 482-6334.
The LAPD has scheduled a news conference for 4 p.m.