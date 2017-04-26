Police Search For 6-Year-Old Boy Taken By Mom With No Custodial Rights

VENICE (CBSLA.com) – Police are asking for the public’s help Wednesday after a six-year-old boy was taken from his Venice elementary school by his mother, who does not have child custody rights.

West Burnett was last seen around 8:30 a.m. at Coeur D’ Alene Avenue Elementary School at 810 Coeur D Alene Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Lia Hein, who is the boy’s aunt and legal guardian, said she was concerned for her nephew’s safety because of the mental condition of his mother, Nisha Burnett.

“She’s mentally ill, and she has been on drugs recently,” said Hein. “She’s very unpredictable.”

At least two restraining orders have been filed against Burnett, ordering her to stay away from her son.

“There’s a restraining order against her for the next two years because of possible endangerment of the child,” Hein added.

Witnesses told detectives Burnett went to the school when students were arriving before 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Detectives said she then went to her son’s first-grade class, saw him and motioned to him. When he came over, she grabbed him and took him to her 2004 gold BMW with the California license plate 6WAP644.

Burnett, has no place to live, according to Hein, who is worried something could happen to her nephew.

“We know she’s mentally ill. She listens to the voices in her head, and she acts according, which is very very unpredictable,” Hein explained.

Police said there was a sighting of the mother and son around noon in the Palms area but gave no other details.

The boy’s father, William, also does not have custody of his son but has parental rights.

The boy is white, 4 feet tall, about 40 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a light blue sweater and brown pants, according to the LAPD.

Anyone with information is urged to call detectives at the LAPD’s Pacific Station at (310) 482-6334.