Small Brush Fire Breaks Out In Sunland-Tujunga

April 26, 2017 5:27 AM
Filed Under: Brush Fire, Sunland-Tujunga

SUNLAND-TUJUNGA (CBSLA.com) – Firefighters extinguished a small two-acre brush fire that broke out in a rural area of Sunland-Tujunga Wednesday morning.

The Los Angeles Fire Department reports that the blaze was reported before 4:45 a.m. in the 11200 block of Big Tujunga Canyon Road. About 64 firefighters responded and had the fire fully contained by 5:34 a.m. Helicopters also conducted water drops on the fire.

There were no injuries and no structures were damaged, LAFD reported.

The cause is under investigation.

On April 21, a two-acre brush fire also occurred in Sunland-Tujunga. That fire happened in the 11300 block of North Alethea Drive. There were no injuries or damage to any structures.

