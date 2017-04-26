Best Bars In West Hollywood

West Hollywood is a diverse, colorful and unique neighborhood that is full of all types of nightlife. From laidback lounges, to pubs, clubs and live music venues, WeHo is an adult’s playground for those looking for a good stiff drink and good vibes. Whether you are up for a booze-filled adventure or looking for more a laid-back evening, West Hollywood offers something for everyone.



Delilah

7969 Santa Monica Blvd.

West Hollywood, CA 90046

(323) 745-0600

www.hwoodgroup.com 7969 Santa Monica Blvd.West Hollywood, CA 90046(323) 745-0600 Delilah, the hybrid restaurant and lounge by The h.wood Group, pays homage to the roaring 1920s art deco style with its plush interior aesthetics and timeless charm and grace of Hollywood’s golden era. Delilah combines classic and modern American cuisine influenced by the era’s popular array of soulful food by Chef Rudy Lopez and Adam Koral, with specialty libations crafted by master mixologist, Matt Seigel. Guests can enjoy lounge style bottle service following dinner hours, while being entertained by live performers and surprise acts nightly. Recommended specialty cocktails include The Pink Pussycat, Loca Loni, Vivian and the Champagne Papi.



The Peppermint Club

8713 Beverly Blvd.

West Hollywood, CA 90048

(310) 274-7500

www.hwoodgroup.com 8713 Beverly Blvd.West Hollywood, CA 90048(310) 274-7500 The Peppermint Club pays homage to the historic live music venues in Los Angeles, with a modern twist of custom colors including Peppermint Plum burgundy, Peppermint Blueberry blue, and Peppermint Sky blue juxtaposing the dark elegant shade. Guests are lured in to experience the comfort of a record executive’s private listening room, surrounded by lush materials, luxury furniture, and high end finishes. Mixologist Adam Koral, curates a signature program with specialty cocktails influenced by it’s very own namesake and other libations paying ode to the music industry’s legendary live venues. Specialty cocktails recommendations include The Peppermint and The Billboard, while guests can also enjoy lounge style bottle service.



Catch LA

8715 Melrose Ave.

West Hollywood, CA 90069

(323) 347-6060

www.catchrestaurants.com 8715 Melrose Ave.West Hollywood, CA 90069(323) 347-6060 Perched above Melrose Ave. Catch LA’s secret garden design vibes are complimented with the open rooftops and unbeatable views. The rooftop restaurant features an array of specialty cocktails alongside their expansive menu. In addition to their tequila & mezcal drinks, single malts and more, is the Frozé, the perfect sweet treat for an afternoon with friends and available during brunch. The frozen rosé wine is a refreshing blend of marie framboise, lichi li liqueur, triple sec, fresh grapefruit juice, aperol and rose flower water.



Doheny Room

9077 Santa Monica Blvd.

West Hollywood, CA 90069

(424) 777-0266

www.sbe.com 9077 Santa Monica Blvd.West Hollywood, CA 90069(424) 777-0266 Inspired by traditional and iconic Angeleno beauty, Doheny Room is a stylish neighborhood bar and lounge with a refined ambiance. Doheny Room’s interior conjures elegant Los Angeles charm with abundant native greenery where guests can enjoy a multicultural menu of shared plates and desserts spearheaded by award winning Chef Danny Elmaleh. Along with beers by the bottle, wine by the glass and bottle, their classic craft cocktail menu features drinks like the Margarita Moreno, The Camsterdam and The Plunkett.



The Nice Guy

401 N La Cienega Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90048

(310) 360-9500

www.theniceguyla.com 401 N La Cienega Blvd.Los Angeles, CA 90048(310) 360-9500 Located on the corner of La Cienega and Westmount, The Nice Guy serves gourmet food and a custom mixology menu in an intimate atmosphere. The 70’s chic décor, designed by John Sofio of Built Inc., is meant to evoke the decadent era of mafia bars and restaurants which is coupled with the Italian-inspired menu is prepared by Chef Rudy Lopez. The h.wood Group’s co-founder and president, John Terzian teamed up with mixologist Adam Koral to create a cocktail list named after close friends and family of the owners. Enjoy the Spicy Siena, The Jojo, Hotline Pear, The Chairman, nOVOcaine, or A Mo’s Paloma in the cozy reservations-only destination.



Lobby Lounge

Palihouse West Hollywood

8465 Holloway Dr.

West Hollywood, CA 90069

(323) 656-4100

palihousewesthollywood.com Palihouse West Hollywood8465 Holloway Dr.West Hollywood, CA 90069(323) 656-4100 Reminiscent of a living room that might have belonged to an eccentric, well-traveled relative with a penchant for collecting vintage, the Lobby Lounge features Moroccan tile floor, distressed leathers with a Bohemian flair. The warm and inviting spot invites guests for social gatherings, art receptions and cocktail parties to enjoy wine, special mardi cocktails and classic bottled cocktails which serves four.



Norah

8279 Santa Monica Blvd.

West Hollywood, CA 90046

(323) 450-4211

www.norahrestaurant.com 8279 Santa Monica Blvd.West Hollywood, CA 90046(323) 450-4211 Located in the heart of West Hollywood overlooking bustling Santa Monica Blvd., Norah’s industrial-chic feel is comprised of a two-toned, black-and-white theme. Norah offers an eclectic American menu with a touch of Southern charm with signature favorites including the Cast Iron Cornbread and the Uni Butter Poached Shrimp. Whether dining at the restaurant or sitting alongside their wraparound bar, Wine Director and Assistant General Manager Daniel Veit curates a French-focused wine list where Bar Manager Andrew Harbour embraces the kitchen’s house-made, locally sourced focus to add fresh components to his playful and seasonal variations on classic cocktails.



The Roger Room

370 La Cienega Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90048

(310) 854-1300

www.therogerroom.com 370 La Cienega Blvd.Los Angeles, CA 90048(310) 854-1300 The Roger Room is a swanky speakeasy nestled in the La Cienega corridor with vintage circus murals on the walls. A pioneer in LA’s craft cocktail movement, the Roger Room’s renowned menu offers 25 cocktails using only fresh, organic produce. From the vodka based Zucker Und Zimmt to the tequila based Tijuana Brass and whiskey based Dueling Banjos, there is a drink for every imbiber.



Venue

Loreley Beer Garden

1201 N La Brea Ave.

West Hollywood, CA 90038

(323) 378-5869

www.loreleyla.com Loreley Beer Garden1201 N La Brea Ave.West Hollywood, CA 90038(323) 378-5869 Loreley Beer Garden features 24 imported German, Austrian and Belgian beers on tap along with many domestic craft brews of premium quality. Built from scratch, their authentic German beer garden design is fused with airy California architecture along with tables brought in from the original brew pubs in Cologne, Germany. The German beer garden and restaurant also offers a food menu with traditional and modern German and American dishes, an excellent wine selection, and no hard liquor or cocktails.



E.P. & L.P.

603 N La Cienega Blvd.

West Hollywood, CA 90069

(310) 855-9955

www.eplosangeles.com 603 N La Cienega Blvd.West Hollywood, CA 90069(310) 855-9955 The multi-level Asian dining destination in West Hollywood features handcrafted cocktails which complement the contemporary Southeast Asian cuisine by Executive Chef Louis Tikaram at E.P. Asian Eating House and the L.P. Rooftop. Beverage Director Adam Nystrom features bespoke cocktails incorporating ancient Asian ingredients, spice-laden liqueurs as well as seasonally-inspired spritzes, bubble tea, and large format cocktails. Popular cocktails include the Litte Red Corvette, Sweet Home Alabama Slammer, and Star Boy.



Harlowe

7321 Santa Monica Blvd.

West Hollywood, CA 90046

(323) 876-5839

www.harlowebar.com 7321 Santa Monica Blvd.West Hollywood, CA 90046(323) 876-5839 Harlowe, a playful nod to Hollywood’s Golden Age, provides imbibers a vibrant list of classic and original drinks, along with a selection of nibbles that offers guests a gathering place for a relaxing evening or one of revelry. This easygoing cocktail lounge during the week becomes a boisterous haunt on the weekends fueled by DJ-spun tunes. Current drink favorites include the Bitter Pill and the In Love With The Coconut.



Blind Dragon

9201 Sunset Blvd.

West Hollywood, CA 90069

(310) 595-1091

www.blinddragonla.com 9201 Sunset Blvd.West Hollywood, CA 90069(310) 595-1091 The unveiling of the refurbished karaoke supper club, designed by John Sofio, debuts enlarged customized seating booths and newly crafted menus featuring exotic small plates. Blind Dragon is a speakeasy-dining lounge features four uniquely themed private karaoke rooms, accompanied by alluring performances from sultry singers and piano men Monday to Saturday night. Adam Koral of The h.wood Group teams up with Blind Dragon’s Head Bartender, Daniel Torres on Asian Tiki themed cocktails, with favorites like The Peary Godmother (Green Destiny), Fu Manchu, Get Lei’d, Tiki-La-La and Saturn.



Nightingale

643 N La Cienega Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90069

(424) 296-1600

www.sbe.com 643 N La Cienega Blvd.Los Angeles, CA 90069(424) 296-1600 Designed by acclaimed Rockwell Group, Nightingale delivers a captivating nightlife revolution for a sophisticated clientele. Offering two interior lounges with full service bars, Nightingale features hand-crafted cocktails and a signature menu by Executive Chef Chris Crary. Specialty cocktails include their Tanager Sling, Tequila Mockingbird and a Honey Sidecar. But, they also offer bottle service for those that want to have a little bit more of a special night.



Now Boarding

7746 Santa Monica Blvd.

West Hollywood, CA 90046

(323) 848-8447

www.nowboardingla.com 7746 Santa Monica Blvd.West Hollywood, CA 90046(323) 848-8447 Owned by Steve Kelly and veteran mixologist Wil Figueroa, Now Boarding is Mid Century cocktail lounge inspired by the golden age of travel. Vintage air travel experience is brought to life with first class worthy seating, mid-century furniture, aviation maps, travel posters, geometric wallpaper and wing angled bar. Their specialty cocktail list has 18 original cocktails, with group drinks served in a suitcase, and beer and shot combos. One of their standout cocktails is the Mexican Dove made with Altos blanco tequila, fresh grapefruit and lime juice, and a splash of Squirt soda.



Mexcal Bar at Laurel Hardware

7984 Santa Monica Blvd.

West Hollywood, CA 90046

(323) 656-6070

www.laurelhardware.com 7984 Santa Monica Blvd.West Hollywood, CA 90046(323) 656-6070 Nestled behind a curtain at the front of the iconic Laurel Hardware in West Hollywood, Mezcal Bar made its debut last month bringing guests a fresh new menu featuring seasonal cocktails infused with nearly 100 different Mezcals and contemporary Mexican cuisine prepared with local ingredients. The handcrafted menu is complemented by a custom-built interior featuring a subtle handcrafted wood fireplace mantle and vintage mirrors on the table tops.



The Church Key

8730 W Sunset Blvd.

West Hollywood, CA 90069

(424) 249-3700

www.thechurchkeyla.com 8730 W Sunset Blvd.West Hollywood, CA 90069(424) 249-3700 The Church Key is a mix of Golden Era style with industrial accents featuring large booths and rustic tables, with an assortment of contrasting chairs, distinctive lighting fixtures and vintage accents. The lively casual dining atmosphere at The Church Key presents guests with a take on Modern American Cuisine that incorporates carts and a dim sum style of cuisine along with an extensive seasonal shared plate dining experience. Specializing in “funked” up cocktails, and an array of specialty cocktail carts, one of their specialty cocktails is their The Pink Lips: vodka, lime, simple syrup, champagne and the seasonal pomegranate espuma.



The Pikey

7617 Sunset Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90046

(323) 850-5400

www.thepikeyla.com 7617 Sunset Blvd.Los Angeles, CA 90046(323) 850-5400 The classic British Pub in Hollywood that dates back to 1934 has a mixed décor of art from British culture mixed with splashes of Hollywood throughout with everything from large portraits of the Teddy Boys in the main dining room, to British football teams. The bar resembles the historical Ye Olde Coach and Horses that previously occupied the space for over 70 years. The Pikey transports you straight to the streets of London, with hand crafted cocktails like the Gunvor and Laddie Dill, and gastropub menu created by Chef Ralph Johnson.



SkyBar

Mondrian Los Angeles

8440 Sunset Blvd

West Hollywood, CA 90069

(323) 848-6025

www.morganshotelgroup.com Mondrian Los Angeles8440 Sunset BlvdWest Hollywood, CA 90069(323) 848-6025 The Sunset hotspot is an open air, ivy-covered pavilion perched above the Pool at Mondrian Los Angeles offers stunning views of Los Angeles. The chic poolside lounge during the day is a great oasis to take in the sun and enjoy a number of fresh cocktails, while by night, the venue springs to life as it hosts nightly events. From screenings of classic movies poolside in a Dive-In Theater to late night dance parties powered by sets from world class DJs, SkyBar boasts a great menu along with a list of classic to exotic drinks like and The Gent and Great Expectations.



Other Notable Mentions A few other bars of note are: Tower Bar, Pearl’s Rooftop, The Surly Goat, Jones Hollywood and Melrose Umbrella Co.