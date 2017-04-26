$100K Reward Offered In Cold Case ‘Execution-Style’ Murder Of Prominent LA Attorney

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) – Investigators in the 2009 shooting death of a prominent Los Angeles attorney are offering a $100,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of his killer.
Jeffrey Tidus, a civil litigation attorney who specialized in business law, was shot in the head outside his home in Rolling Hills Estates on Dec. 7, 2009. He passed away the following day at UCLA Harbor Medical Center at the age of 53.
According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Tidus had just arrived home from a fundraiser. He went to his car to grab his work laptop when he was shot in his driveway in what deputies described as an “execution-style” shooting.
In 2013, Tidus’ wife, Sheryl Tidus, who was home at the time, described to CBS2 what she heard that night.
“I heard a sound and a car drive away,” said Sheryl. “And I went out there to look for him and found him out on the driveway.”
In that 2013 interview, Sheryl added that detectives had informed her they had a person of interest in the case.
Investigators have not released any details on a possible motive.
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest. Meanwhile, his family has offered another $90,000, LASD reports.
A news conference on the latest in the investigation was scheduled Wednesday morning at sheriff’s Homicide Bureau headquarters in Monterey Park.
Anyone with information on the case should call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.