Writers Guild Votes To Authorize Strike As Talks Continue

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com/AP) — Members of the Writers Guild of America are one step closer to striking come May 2. In a letter to its members Monday, the WGA said more than 96 percent voted to authorize a strike as the May 1 contract expiration deadline looms.
Negotiations between the Guild and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers will resume Tuesday.
The WGA reported that 96.3 percent of its 6,310 members who voted cast ballots in favor of authorizing a strike. The vote does not immediately mean a strike will occur, but it authorizes the union to call for a walkout should talks stall.
Responding to the strike authorization, the producers group said in a statement that it is committed to reaching a deal that keeps the industry working.
The producers group aims to avoid a work stoppage like the 100-day strike of 2007.
While many issues are at play, members of the Writers Guild are largely focused on the way in which streaming platforms have affected compensation.
(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press and City News Service contributed to this report.)