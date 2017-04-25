Shots Fired At Apparently Stolen Car Following Wild Chase

LONG BEACH (CBSLA.com) — At least one man is dead after police opened fire on a possibly stolen car that led police on a pursuit out of Long Beach.
The chase began at about 6:10 a.m. and drove at high speeds over surface streets and freeways in Long Beach, Paramount and Norwalk. Sky 2 captured the driver running red lights, speeding around and cutting off other cars, and nearly overturning at one point.
In Bellflower, the car followed a street into a fenced-off business parking lot at Foster Road and Regentview Avenue and was boxed in by several patrol cars. When he turned around and tried to drive past them, the officers opened fire on the driver’s side of the car.
The passenger got out of the car and surrendered. The driver, who appeared non-responsive, was pulled out of the car by officers, who administered CPR. Footage from the scene later showed the driver’s shirtless body on the ground.
Police say a handgun was found on the floor of the car.