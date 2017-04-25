Girls Basketball Coach Allegedly Asked Teen For ‘Provocative’ Photos Over Social Media

GARDEN GROVE (CBSLA.com) — Police say the coach of Garden Grove High School girls’ junior varsity basketball team has been arrested after allegedly asking a 15-year-old girl to send him provocative photos over social media.
Michael Engelmann, 51, of Anaheim, was arrested after 1:30 p.m. Monday at the school, Garden Grove police Sgt. Ray Bex said.
He was booked on a felony count of communicating with a minor to elicit child pornography, Bex said. He was being held on $100,000 bail and is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.
School and district administrators were notified of the incident and Engelmann was immediately put on leave, Bex said.
