Girls Basketball Coach Allegedly Asked Teen For ‘Provocative’ Photos Over Social Media

April 25, 2017 9:36 AM
GARDEN GROVE (CBSLA.com) — Police say the coach of Garden Grove High School girls’ junior varsity basketball team has been arrested after allegedly asking a 15-year-old girl to send him provocative photos over social media.

Michael Engelmann, 51, of Anaheim, was arrested after 1:30 p.m. Monday at the school, Garden Grove police Sgt. Ray Bex said.

He was booked on a felony count of communicating with a minor to elicit child pornography, Bex said. He was being held on $100,000 bail and is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.

School and district administrators were notified of the incident and Engelmann was immediately put on leave, Bex said.

