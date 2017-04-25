Driver Of Stolen Rental Truck Taken Into Custody After Chase

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — A man who led police on a slow-speed chase in a stolen rental truck in the North Hills area was arrested Tuesday.
The brief pursuit ended about 8:30 a.m. at Woodley Avenue at Parthenia Street when officers deployed a spike strip that forced the truck to come to a stop.
SKY2 captured the driver unsuccessfully try to commandeer another truck before he was taken into custody without further incident.
His name was not immediately released.
