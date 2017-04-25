Driver Of Stolen Rental Truck Taken Into Custody After Chase

April 25, 2017 10:46 AM
Filed Under: Pursuit

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — A man who led police on a slow-speed chase in a stolen rental truck in the North Hills area was arrested Tuesday.

The brief pursuit ended about 8:30 a.m. at Woodley Avenue at Parthenia Street when officers deployed a spike strip that forced the truck to come to a stop.

SKY2 captured the driver unsuccessfully try to commandeer another truck before he was taken into custody without further incident.

His name was not immediately released.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

KNX 1070 Newsradio
Play.It
Follow Us On Twitter

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia