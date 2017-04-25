Best Places For Carrot Cake In Orange County

It is said that carrot cake has a history that dates back to the medieval times. The sweet flavor of carrot cake during that period of time was a luxury as it was difficult and often times expensive to use sugar or sweeteners in food. Carrots were often times used as a substitute for sugar and here we come full circle as to why carrot cake has its title. In present day Orange County, here are some of the best locations to find this beloved dessert.



www.rockwellsbakery.com 17853 Santiago Blvd.Villa Park, CA 92861(714) 921-5020 The signature cakes at this local favorite advertises particular cakes to be, “The ones that made us famous.” Their two-layer carrot cake filled with cream cheese and topped with cream cheese icing and chopped nuts is definitely on the list. The Rockwell establishment has been in service to the Orange County region since 1987 and local have vetted them as one of the best bakeries in the area. The carrot cake is baked fresh and it is not one to miss when you visit this Villa Park location.



www.rd-kitchen.com 555 Newport Center DriveNewport Beach, CA 92660(949) 219-0555 Fashion Island is a prime location and epicenter for the ideal shopping and eating experience in Orange County. Just north of Fashion Island and close to Neiman Marcus, you will find one of the best locations to grab a coveted slice of carrot cake: R&D Cafe. The location has a strong tie to is local community and has a comfortable “California” esthetic and intimate feel. There is no better way to enjoy your carrot cake as the experience and space of a restaurant play a great part in how you enjoy the food.



www.sweetjillsbakery.com 123 1/2 Main St.Seal Beach, CA 90740(562) 598-3445 Baked fresh daily, owner Jill Kinney Pharis started this bakery in 1987 and serves up tasty carrot cake to locals and visitors alike. Inspired by her childhood favorites and grandmother, she established her cooking to be a staple for the local community as the go-to for the pastries and desserts. The carrot cake here is easily a top favorite along with their staple old fashion cinnamon rolls. She makes her carrot cake from scratch and you will get hooked on the first bite.



www.alta-coffee-co.com 506 31st St.Newport Beach, CA 92663(949) 675-0233 Something about history makes or breaks the best carrot cake. Alta Coffee definitely taps into its 30-year old recipe to deliver one of the best carrot cake options in the Orange County area. The wholesale coffee warehouse was transformed in 1985 from an old bookstore in the Cannery Village and now serves fresh brewed coffee that can be enjoyed with a slice of carrot cake.



www.frenchscupcakebakery.com 273 E. 17th St.Costa Mesa, CA 92627(949) 642-0571 Not just known for their cupcakes, French's provides the fresh pastries, cakes and greatest selection of cupcakes daily. They are located centrally in Costa Mesa and has maintained tradition that dates back to 1956. The bakery established in 1976 and is family owned and operated. The carrot cake at this particular location can be customized to your liking with cake flavors and icing requests.

By Elle Toussi