Best Brunch Spots In Santa Monica

Huckleberry Bakery & Cafe
1014 Wilshire Blvd.
Santa Monica, CA 90401
www.huckleberrycafe.com
Co-owned by husband-and-wife team Josh Loeb and Zoe Nathan, this spot has been known for its brunch since opening in 2009. Huckleberry’s signature breakfast items from Zoe and Executive Chef Erin Eastland are served every day from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (in addition to lunch fare), with signature dishes including the fried egg sandwich with sunny side up eggs, Niman Ranch bacon, gruyère, arugula, and aioli on Milo & Olive’s housemade country bread; the Braised Creekstone Farms Brisket with two sunny side up eggs and arugula; and Zoe’s maple bacon biscuits.
FIG
Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows
101 Wilshire Blvd.
Santa Monica, CA 90401
(310) 319-3111
www.figsantamonica.com
FIG Restaurant, located inside the Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows in Santa Monica is a seasonal, Mediterranean-influenced bistro, serving wood-fired dishes made with locally-sourced ingredients from hand-selected farmers and purveyors in California. Serving breakfast, brunch, lunch and dinner, chef Yousef Ghalaini’s farm-to-table driven menu includes popular brunch items with the local favorite being his Farm Egg Shakshouka with chick peas.
Herringbone
1755 Ocean Ave.
Santa Monica, CA 90401
(310) 971-4460
www.herringboneeats.com
Located in The Seychelle at Ocean Avenue South, Herringbone Santa Monica features ocean to table flavors with an emphasis on line-caught seafood and high-quality meats. Along with brunch classics, a Salt & Brine Bar and lunch box option, brunch specials include the lobster scramble and the Crab Cake Benny, made with Maryland crab, tomato, avocado, sriracha hollandaise. Pair your meal with bottomless mimosas, endless rose or other selective drink offerings.
M Street Kitchen
2000 Main St.
Santa Monica, CA 90405
(310) 396-9145
www.mstreetkitchen.com
M Street Kitchen serves casual Southern California cuisine blended with modern American cooking and an emphasis on locally sourced seasonal ingredients. Chef Jeff Mahin focuses on comfort done right, offering a wide variety of both sweet and savory brunch selections as well as housemade breads and fresh-baked pastries. One of their popular menu items is The Original, a scrambled egg sandwich on a house made sourdough English muffin, with tomato and choice of ham, bacon, avocado, turkey or sausage, and choice of regular or chipotle mayo.
Milo & Olive
2723 Wilshire Blvd.
Santa Monica, CA 90403
(310) 453-6776
www.miloandolive.com
Sister restaurant to Huckleberry, this neighborhood bakery and pizzeria offers a variety of Zoe Nathan’s acclaimed morning breads and an ever-evolving menu of small plates and seasonally inspired dishes by Executive Chef Erin Eastland. The breakfast/brunch menu, offered from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m., features a range of egg dishes, handcrafted breads, pastries, and morning desserts. One of the most popular items is the breakfast pizza with house made sausage, potatoes, pickled chili, rosemary cream, and a farm egg, which is available starting at 9 a.m.
Farmshop
Brentwood Country Mart
225 26th St #25
Santa Monica, CA 90402
(310) 566-2400
www.farmshopca.com
Nestled in the historic Brentwood Country Mart, Farmshop is an artisanal restaurant, bakery and market. The restaurant showcases locally sourced, California-inspired fare for breakfast, lunch and dinner while the bakery offers house-made croissants, muffins, cookies and more, and the market features a carefully selected assortment of prepared foods, charcuterie, cheese, chocolate, produce, wine and beer. Brunch is served on Saturday and Sunday from 8am-2pm in which guests can enjoy a selection of sparkling wine and Champagne at market price during brunch. The stand out brunch item is the made in house Brioche French Toast with mixed berry jam, whipped mascarpone, toasted coconut-almond streusel, zoe’s bacon and crown maple syrup.
Hinterland
2917 Main St.
Santa Monica, CA 90405
(310) 399-0805
www.hinterland.la
Tucked away, right in the middle of Main St. in Santa Monica lies Hinterland. Ease into the weekend with their cozy sidewalk cafe tables and warm sky-lit patio dining and enter a hidden brunch oasis. Grab a coffee or a mimosa while you try to decide between the Bourbon Caramel Crisp Brioche French Toast topped with fresh berries and whipped cream or a Chorizo-and-egg breakfast burrito in a perfectly toasted tortilla with house made salsa.
Ashland Hill
2807 Main St.
Santa Monica, CA 90405
(310) 392-3300
www.ashlandhill.com
The beach-friendly craft beer garden and gin & tonic bar Ashland Hill on Main Street in Santa Monica’s historic Ocean Park neighborhood serves seasonal gourmet bar bites, small plates and sharable entrees crafted by chef Greg A. Daniels. Feast on the popular Ashland Hill Burger or flavorful baby kale salad, or taste the favored French Toast Sticks locals love for a special beach brunch. The French Toast Sticks are made with brioche bread sticks steeped in custard and dusted with cinnamon and served with seasonal fruit and maple syrup.
Brick + Mortar
2435 Main St.
Santa Monica, CA 90405
(310) 450-3434
www.brickandmortar-brg.com
Brick + Mortar serves brunch every Saturday and Sunday from 10am-3pm offering guests three kinds of Mimosa’s an elaborate Bloody Mary bar and a DJ to keep the positive morning vibes flowing. Their most popular item is by far the fried chicken + waffles with maple syrup and orange marmalade butter. The breaded juicy cut of chicken is topped with slices of banana and garnished with a dusting of powdered sugar and hot maple syrup.
Belcampo Santa Monica
1026 Wilshire Blvd.
Santa Monica, CA 90401
(424) 744-8008
www.belcampo.com
Belcampo Meat Co. – helmed by founder and CEO Anya Fernald – is a farm, processing plant, and butcher shop all in one, redefining the meat industry by offering delicious, organic and humanely raised meat. At their flagship restaurant location in Santa Monica, the popular Westside brunch spot offers an old-world experience serving rustic, elegant, California cuisine and farm-inspired craft cocktails. One of the newest additions to the bunch menu is the bacon and brioche French Toast, a brioche French toast topped with bacon steak, crème fraîche, pork and maple demi-glace, and toasted hazelnuts.
Wexler’s Deli
616 Santa Monica Blvd.
Santa Monica, CA 90401
(424) 744-8671
www.wexlersdeli.com
At Wexler’s Deli, chef Micah Wexler and partner Michael Kassar take the traditional deli back to its roots and provide a place of community, pride, familiarity and quality. The menu features traditional deli favorites including corned beef, pastrami, lox, and sturgeon – all cured and smoked in-house using old-school methods – as well as house made condiments and freshly baked breads and bagels. While smoked salmon may be a well-known brunch staple, at Wexler’s in Santa Monica, the Big Poppa breakfast sandwich, served until 11 AM, steals the show – made with Wexler’s signature pastrami, egg, and cheddar cheese, piled high on a toasted bagel.
One Pico
Shutters on the Beach
1 Pico Blvd.
Santa Monica, CA 90405
(310) 587-1717
www.shuttersonthebeach.com
Helmed by Executive Chef Vittorio Lucariello and designed by Michael S. Smith, One Pico restaurant at Shutters on the Beach is situated on a prime coastal stretch of the famed Santa Monica beach. With majestic views across the boardwalk and out to the Pacific Ocean, guests can enjoy brunch Saturday and Sunday from 10am-3pm. Their brunch menu features a variety of savory classics alongside a melt-in-your-mouth Lobster Brunch that includes a series of lobster-based appetizers and entrées like the Lobster Caesar salad, Lobster BLT and Lobster Benedict.
Ocean & Vine
Loews Santa Monica Beach Hotel
1700 Ocean Ave.
Santa Monica, CA 90401
(310) 576-3180
www.loewshotels.com
Ocean & Vine, located in the Loews Santa Monica Beach Hotel, offers diners a bright and airy space with an outdoor terrace overlooking the beach and iconic Santa Monica Pier. The menu highlights quintessentially California cuisine, with locally caught seafood and fresh produce from the Santa Monica Farmers’ Markets and several cold-pressed juices from LA’s Juice Served Here. With a selection of egg dishes, griddled options and mindful choices, the standout dish is the Huevos Rancheros, made with two eggs over easy, black beans, rice, pico de gallo, jalapeňos and corn tortillas.