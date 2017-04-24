Swimmers, Surfers Warned As High Surf Pounds SoCal

April 24, 2017 6:00 AM
High Surf

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Large surf is expected along much of the Southern California coast and beachgoers are warned of dangerous waves and rip currents.

The National Weather Service says waves along the Central Coast could hit 12 feet, while sets topping 8 feet are expected in Ventura and Los Angeles counties.

Swimmers and surfers are urged to stay near lifeguards and never turn their backs on the ocean.

Meanwhile Southern California’s spring heat wave continues. Forecasters say temperatures could hit the mid-80s this week across greater Los Angeles.

