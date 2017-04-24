Southern California Armenians Mark 102nd Anniversary Of Genocide

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Tens of thousands of people will march Monday to the Turkish Consulate in Los Angeles to mark the 102nd anniversary of the Armenian genocide.
A 1.5-mile march to the consulate at 6300 Wilshire Blvd. is scheduled to start at noon from Pan Pacific Park, 7600 Beverly Blvd., according to the Los Angeles Department of Transportation.
The march route will go south along The Grove Drive, west on 3rd Street, south on Fairfax Avenue near Park LaBrea apartments and west on Wilshire.
Road closures are expected around the consulate because of the march.
The Armenian genocide began in 1915 and resulted in the deaths of as many as 1.5 million Armenians in a campaign blamed on the Ottoman Turkish government. While the genocide has been chronicled by historians, who often view it as having been ethnic cleansing, Turkey continues to deny it as a genocide, claiming instead that the chaos of World War I was to blame.
More than 200,000 people of Armenian descent live in Los Angeles County, making Southern California home to the largest Armenian community outside of Armenia. Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Burbank, and Rep. Dave Trott, R-Michigan, last month introduced a resolution asking Congress to formally recognize the genocide.
(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)