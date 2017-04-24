Search Continues A Third Day For Missing 5-Year-Old Boy

SOUTH PASADENA (CBSLA.com) — Authorities are scouring several locations in Los Angeles and Orange counties Monday, the third day of searching for a 5-year-old boy whose father was found unconscious at a South Pasadena park.
Aramazd Andressian, Jr. was last seen by his mother Tuesday via Skype video call from an unknown location. The boy was in the temporary custody of his father, Aramazd Andressian Sr., who has been arrested on suspicion of child endangerment and is now being held on $10 million bail.
Detectives with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, which has taken over the search, say that they have confirmed the boy’s father was a Disneyland Friday morning, the day before he was found passed out in South Pasadena’s Arroyo Seco Park.
Investigators say there is no sign of any foul play, but police were concerned because Aramazd’s parents are going through a divorce. His father has not been forthcoming with information, and the boy has not been found since. Police have flagged his passport, and investigators plan to keep interviewing the boy’s father, who has toxicology reports pending.
Aramazd Jr. is described as white, 4 feet 1, 55 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a turquoise plaid shirt and plaid shorts and has a small mole on the bottom of his right shoulder.
(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)