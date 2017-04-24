Police Activity Closes LAX Parking Lot For Several Hours

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) – Police activity shut down a parking lot at Los Angeles International Airport for several hours Monday evening.
Shortly before 4 p.m., Los Angeles Airport Police responded to Parking Lot C for a welfare check on a man in his car.
According to airport police, the lot was closed while officers investigated. The Westchester Parkway entrance was closed.
Several dozen people were reportedly unable to access their cars. After an investigation, police began to reopen the lot to all traffic.
The man police were called to check on was later determined to be out of the country, airport police said.
Lot C has 5,000 parking spots and includes long-term parking.