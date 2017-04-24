Owner Of Exotic Animal Business Fears Proposed City Council Ordinance

SYLMAR (CBSLA.com) — Jennifer Lagusker, owner of Reptacular Animals, says she could lose her business if am ordinance proposed by L.A. City Council passes, banning exotic animals for exhibition use.

“I do feel that if this gets started then eventually it’s going to lead to really bringing us down and we are in it for the right reasons. So I am a little worried,” Lagusker said.

Reptacular Animals is in the county and provides weddings on their property; however, they say they make most of their money going into the city for birthday parties, petting zoo’s and bringing the animals to educate kids at schools. The ban was first proposed when a number of Hollywood Hills parties had exotic animals, something Lagusker feels should be banned. But says there should be an exception with her business.

City council members say it’s not their intent to shut any business down. And that this ordinance would only apply to exotic animals. And not to legitimate petting zoos or conservation groups. What constitutes an exotic animal still needs to be determined. Reptacular Animals says it rescued many of the animals on their property and continue to do so. But to pay for them they need money. Both parties agree they want whats best for the animals.

“I just want to make sure that it’s implemented, that the people who are doing the right thing aren’t suffering from it,” Lagaskur said. “It only takes one bad apple to ruin it for the rest of us.”

The City Council will vote on this Tuesday and if it passes it then goes to the City Attorney’s Office.