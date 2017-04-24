Killing Of Monrovia Teen Stumps Family, Friends, Investigators

MONROVIA (CBSLA.com) — Family and friends of 18-year-old Oscar Garcia say he was a nice, decent young man who was never in trouble and had no gang affiliations.

Garcia was shot and killed at a Monrovia home late Saturday night, police said. His family says he was a soccer player and senior at Canyon Oaks High School and they believe this was a case of mistaken identity.

A 17-year-old boy was also shot and is in critical condition, police said.

Investigators say the man wanted in the suspected shooting is a 2o-year-old male with gang affiliations but have very few leads. This has investigators, family and friends stumped as to the motive for Garcia’s killing.

Family and friends say Garcia was deeply religious. He was also an avid skateboarder and wanted to take it up professionally. A memorial grew Monday at his local skate park with his skateboarding friends.

Investigators say Garcia went to the home Saturday night to visit a friend and the suspected shooter arrived shortly after. They say an argument ensued and then Garcia and the 17-year-old boy were shot several times.

Police got the call just before midnight. A neighbor says he heard young people playing music and talking, just before hearing the gun shots.

“I heard gunshots, ran out my back door and walked away because I’m not used to all this,” Art Flores said.

Most of the people on Cypress Avenue say they heard nothing at all.