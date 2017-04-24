In-home Care For Dementia

This article was provided by AAA T.L.C.

Dementia affects every aspect of a seniors’ life. Living with the disease can impact every moment. It can alter or diminish a person’s senses oftentimes changing the tastes, smells, and sounds they used to enjoy. Information is interpreted differently in the brain and simple tasks that the person living with Dementia used to accomplish easily can now become an impossible challenge. From the time they wake up in the morning until they go to bed at night, a person living with Dementia is vulnerable to feeling scared or disoriented from the symptoms of the disease. Being diagnosed with Dementia produces new challenges, not only for the diagnosed, but for their caretakers as well. When exploring long-term care options for the Dementia patient, AAA T.L.C.’s in-home care providers offer a solution to maintain your loved one’s independence and dignity.

In-home care for seniors with Dementia or Alzheimer’s disease allows the senior to remain in a familiar setting while receiving quality assistance and support from caregivers. In-home care includes a wide range of services that are provided within the comfort of the patient’s home. AAA T.L.C. can provide you with both skilled and unskilled in-home professionals. Skilled care is provided under the direction of a physician, usually an RN of LVN which involves more complex services. This includes help with wound care, injections, feeding tubes, and various therapy services. Unskilled professionals, or non-medical, provide assistance in daily activities such as bathing, toileting, grooming, medication, feeding, and assistance with ambulation. Non-medical caregivers also help out with items around the home such as light housekeeping and cooking.

Because each client is unique and requires different levels of care, AAA T.L.C. will work with you to find the best provider who will fit your needs. We offer long term care assistance with hourly or live-in support. As the dementia progresses, the senior’s needs will change. Our caregivers can provide a multitude of services to make sure the diagnosed is assisted and safe throughout the progression and will always modify their care plans accordingly. Our goal is to maintain the quality of life for the sick and provide aid for you and your family.