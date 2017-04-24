Former Beauty Queen Pleads Guilty To Child Porn

NEWPORT BEACH (AP) — A former winner of California’s Mrs. Orange County beauty pageant has pleaded guilty to possessing child pornography and lewd acts with a child.
County court records say 27-year-old Meghan Alt entered the pleas last Friday and was sentenced to 300 days in jail and three years of probation.
Prosecutors dismissed two additional charges of lewd acts with a child.
Alt was ordered to serve the jail sentence starting Friday.
She was arrested in 2015. Prosecutors said she sold images of a 4-year-old relative to a marine.
Alt is from Irvine and has three children.
She was crowned Mrs. Orange County in 2014 and competed in the Mrs. California contest the same year.
