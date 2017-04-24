Dodgers Place Joc Pederson On DL

April 24, 2017 10:24 PM
Filed Under: Los Angeles Dodgers

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — The Los Angeles Dodgers placed outfielder Joc Pederson on the 10-day disabled list with a right groin strain and recalled outfielder Brett Eibner from Triple-A Oklahoma City, the team announced Monday.

Eibner, 28, appeared in three games for the Dodgers going 1-for-5 (.200) in his first stint with the big league club. Eibner, who was first recalled on April 19, posted a .344 (11-for-32)/.389/.656 slashline with eight runs, a double, three home runs and eight RBI in 12 games with Triple-A OKC.

Pederson, 25, left Sunday’s game against the Diamondbacks in the sixth inning with right groin tightness and finished the game going 1-for-3 with a run scored, a double and a walk. Pederson has appeared in 18 games with the Dodgers this season, batting .220 with six runs, three doubles, a home run and seven RBI.

