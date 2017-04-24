Best Things To Do This Week In Orange County – April 24

Jack & Jill Guild Shop For A Cause
The Sunshine Girls Boutique
Any Location
www.sunshinegirlsboutique.com
From Monday through Wednesday, shop online at the Sunshine Girls boutique to raise money for the Jack & Jill Guild, an organization that donates funds to the CHOC radiology department. The only boutique offers an array of clothing, active wear, shoes and accessories like jewelry and scarves. Twenty percent of the proceeds of every sale will go to the group, while all orders will ship free in the U.S. Everyone who makes a purchase during the fundraiser will be entered into a drawing for a $50 gift certificate for the boutique, which sells flowing dresses, comfy pullovers and chic tops.
See “An American in Paris”
Segerstrom Center for the Arts
600 Town Center Drive
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
(714) 556-2787
www.scfta.org
The Tony-award winning show “An American in Paris” comes to the Segerstrom stage this week. The musical takes the audience on a trip to Paris, following the tale of an American soldier and a mysterious French girl—both of which are looking to start anew following a destructive war. Director and choreographer Christopher Wheeldon presents the Broadway, while the music comes from George and Ira Gershwin. Tuesday marks the first performance of its nearly two-week run at Segerstrom Hall, but the show will continue through May 7, with performances every day except Monday. Tickets start at $29.
Visit Baby Animals
Centennial Farm
88 Fair Drive
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
(714) 708-1619
www.ocfair.com
Spring brings plenty of excitement, but one of the best things about the season is the collection of baby animals that make their home nearby. Centennial Farm at the OC Fair & Event Center currently has plenty of babies to visit, including Miss Hammilton, a 600-pound pig with a new litter of piglets who were born April 9. Four baby Alpine Saasan goats were also born in early April—three female and one male—but that isn’t all that you’ll spot at the farm. Another set of piglets were born back in February and two lambs were born in March, while pregnant goats, ewes and another pig are expected to give birth in the near future.
Intro to eSports
UCI eSports Arena
G319 C Student Center
Irvine, CA 92697
(949) 824-5005
www.techinmotionevents.com
There’s a unique new experience offered at the University of California Irvine—an eSports Arena. Partnering with Tech in Motion, the arena has become one of the most advanced gaming spots in Orange County. The event starts with check-in and a networking opportunity, along with a chance to demo games like Overwatch, League of Legends, Starcraft 2 and more. Mark Deppe, acting director of the arena, will be the keynote speaker, offering insight into the newest technologies, products and games as well as how the eSports industry evolved and its future. Following his presentation, there will be an hour and a half of free play and demos.
Boogaloo Art, Car & Music Festival
Oak Canyon Park
5305 East Santiago Canyon Road
Silverado, CA 92676
www.boogaloofestival.com
Starting Friday and running through Sunday, Boogaloo is a great way to keep that Coachella buzz going—or to have a great festival experience if you couldn’t make it out to the desert the last couple of weekends. Check out acts like Vanilla Ace, Stylust Beats, Vokab Kompany, Z-Trip, A.Skillz, Mark Farina and many more—but that’s not all. Food and drinks will be served, but you’re welcome to bring your own snacks as well. Turn it into a full weekend event by camping on-site, a perk which is included in the price of the festival wristband. Part of the campground is designated as the Family Camp for those with kids.
Women’s Bazaar & Expo
University United Methodist Church
18422 Culver Drive
Irvine, CA 92612
(949) 786-8354
Celebrate women in Orange County at the Women’s Bazaar & Expo this weekend. The event will have plenty of exciting activities as well as shopping. Purchase clothing, accessories, books and more but don’t forget to try out the on-site snacks and South Asian curry as well. There will be a photo booth and henna tattoos for additional excitement, but guests can also get makeovers, partake in arts & crafts or visit the health and fitness expo. It will also feature a talk from Dr. Seema Choudhary as well as Frany Shah and Ruchi Lamba. The event is free, open to the public and will run from noon to 3 p.m.
Urban Ocean Festival
Aquarium of the Pacific
100 Aquarium Way
Long Beach, CA 90802
(562) 590-3100
aquariumofpacific.org
The Aquarium of the Pacific is the perfect place for an urban festival with an ocean-centric theme. Held on both Saturday and Sunday this weekend, the Urban Ocean Festival features a variety of fun sea-themed activities. Take a tour of the Port of Long Beach, see a live musical performance from Ronny & The Classics or watch a variety of ocean-related films. On Saturday, there will be sustainable seafood tastings, an ocean poetry award ceremony and a poetry cruise while Sunday will feature a “trashin’” fashion show. With an art show, an interactive mural and many different shows to watch, you’ll learn and see so many different things—all while learning about the sea.