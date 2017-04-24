Best Things To Do This Week In Orange County – April 24

As April draws to a close, there is plenty to keep you busy. Before May arrives, support the local children’s hospital by purchasing some chic apparel from The Sunshine Girls, catch a captivating musical at Segerstrom Center, visit baby farm animals or get into digital sports at UCI. Later in the week, the Boogaloo Art, Car & Music Festival offers a flurry of culture and entertainment. Over the weekend, don’t miss your chance to check out a women’s expo or the sea-inspired Urban Ocean Festival.

Monday, April 24



Jack & Jill Guild Shop For A Cause

The Sunshine Girls Boutique

Any Location

From Monday through Wednesday, shop online at the Sunshine Girls boutique to raise money for the Jack & Jill Guild, an organization that donates funds to the CHOC radiology department. The only boutique offers an array of clothing, active wear, shoes and accessories like jewelry and scarves. Twenty percent of the proceeds of every sale will go to the group, while all orders will ship free in the U.S. Everyone who makes a purchase during the fundraiser will be entered into a drawing for a $50 gift certificate for the boutique, which sells flowing dresses, comfy pullovers and chic tops.

Tuesday, April 25



See “An American in Paris”

Segerstrom Center for the Arts

600 Town Center Drive

Costa Mesa, CA 92626

(714) 556-2787

The Tony-award winning show "An American in Paris" comes to the Segerstrom stage this week. The musical takes the audience on a trip to Paris, following the tale of an American soldier and a mysterious French girl—both of which are looking to start anew following a destructive war. Director and choreographer Christopher Wheeldon presents the Broadway, while the music comes from George and Ira Gershwin. Tuesday marks the first performance of its nearly two-week run at Segerstrom Hall, but the show will continue through May 7, with performances every day except Monday. Tickets start at $29.

Wednesday, April 26



Visit Baby Animals

Centennial Farm

88 Fair Drive

Costa Mesa, CA 92626

(714) 708-1619

Spring brings plenty of excitement, but one of the best things about the season is the collection of baby animals that make their home nearby. Centennial Farm at the OC Fair & Event Center currently has plenty of babies to visit, including Miss Hammilton, a 600-pound pig with a new litter of piglets who were born April 9. Four baby Alpine Saasan goats were also born in early April—three female and one male—but that isn't all that you'll spot at the farm. Another set of piglets were born back in February and two lambs were born in March, while pregnant goats, ewes and another pig are expected to give birth in the near future.

Thursday, April 27



Intro to eSports

UCI eSports Arena

G319 C Student Center

Irvine, CA 92697

(949) 824-5005

There's a unique new experience offered at the University of California Irvine—an eSports Arena. Partnering with Tech in Motion, the arena has become one of the most advanced gaming spots in Orange County. The event starts with check-in and a networking opportunity, along with a chance to demo games like Overwatch, League of Legends, Starcraft 2 and more. Mark Deppe, acting director of the arena, will be the keynote speaker, offering insight into the newest technologies, products and games as well as how the eSports industry evolved and its future. Following his presentation, there will be an hour and a half of free play and demos.

Friday, April 28



Boogaloo Art, Car & Music Festival

Oak Canyon Park

5305 East Santiago Canyon Road

Silverado, CA 92676

Starting Friday and running through Sunday, Boogaloo is a great way to keep that Coachella buzz going—or to have a great festival experience if you couldn't make it out to the desert the last couple of weekends. Check out acts like Vanilla Ace, Stylust Beats, Vokab Kompany, Z-Trip, A.Skillz, Mark Farina and many more—but that's not all. Food and drinks will be served, but you're welcome to bring your own snacks as well. Turn it into a full weekend event by camping on-site, a perk which is included in the price of the festival wristband. Part of the campground is designated as the Family Camp for those with kids.

Saturday, April 29



Women’s Bazaar & Expo

University United Methodist Church

18422 Culver Drive

Irvine, CA 92612

(949) 786-8354 University United Methodist Church18422 Culver DriveIrvine, CA 92612(949) 786-8354 Celebrate women in Orange County at the Women’s Bazaar & Expo this weekend. The event will have plenty of exciting activities as well as shopping. Purchase clothing, accessories, books and more but don’t forget to try out the on-site snacks and South Asian curry as well. There will be a photo booth and henna tattoos for additional excitement, but guests can also get makeovers, partake in arts & crafts or visit the health and fitness expo. It will also feature a talk from Dr. Seema Choudhary as well as Frany Shah and Ruchi Lamba. The event is free, open to the public and will run from noon to 3 p.m.

Sunday, April 30



Urban Ocean Festival

Aquarium of the Pacific

100 Aquarium Way

Long Beach, CA 90802

(562) 590-3100

aquariumofpacific.org Aquarium of the Pacific100 Aquarium WayLong Beach, CA 90802(562) 590-3100 The Aquarium of the Pacific is the perfect place for an urban festival with an ocean-centric theme. Held on both Saturday and Sunday this weekend, the Urban Ocean Festival features a variety of fun sea-themed activities. Take a tour of the Port of Long Beach, see a live musical performance from Ronny & The Classics or watch a variety of ocean-related films. On Saturday, there will be sustainable seafood tastings, an ocean poetry award ceremony and a poetry cruise while Sunday will feature a “trashin’” fashion show. With an art show, an interactive mural and many different shows to watch, you’ll learn and see so many different things—all while learning about the sea.