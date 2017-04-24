Best Hipster Clothing Stores In Los Angeles

Topshop / Topman
The Grove
189 The Grove Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90036
(323) 938-1085
www.topshop.com
This hot U.K. retailer is one of the best places for those looking to step up their summer festival gear or look for top fashion looks throughout the year. With a location at The Grove, as well as in some Nordstrom department stores, Topshop/Topman offers a wide range of clothing, accessories and more. Styles come and go, but you can always depend on this edgy retailer to offer the latest in trends and keep you looking hip. From top fitting jeans, tee-shirts, jackets and button downs to sunglasses, shoes, necklaces, they offer it all.
Melrose Trading Post
7850 Melrose Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
(323) 655-7679
www.melrosetradingpost.org
Want to stay in style on a budget? Every Sunday, on the corner of La Cienega and Melrose Ave, The Melrose Trading Post opens to the public. Offering hundreds of vendors, this outdoor market is not just for those looking for furniture and accessories. There are plenty of vendors selling clothing for both men and women. Shop vintage and newer looks here.
Urban Outfitters
7650 Melrose Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
(323) 653-3231
www.urbanoutfitters.com
Always on the forefront of what’s new and trendy, this fashion forward retailer has been a go to place for stylish trends for years now. Shop the latest clothing styles for women, as well as men, and even take advantage of their unique and trendy accessories.
Mohawk General Store
4011 Sunset Blvd.
Los Angeles, CA 90029
(323) 669-1601
www.mohawkgeneralstore.com
Shop trendy designer clothing, accessories, shoes and more at Mohawk General Store. The store, with locations in Silver Lake, and Pasadena is a bright and modern space making for a great shopping experience. Here, men and women will find fashion forward and trendy items which keep customers up to date on the latest trends. Shop a wide range of curated items including tops, dresses, unique wallets, shoes, and more for women, and jeans, jackets, shoes, accessories, and more for men.
BlackMarket LA
2023 Sawtelle Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90025
(310) 966-1555
www.blackmarketla.com
Situated on the popular stretch of Sawtelle Blvd. amongst the many eateries is BlackMarket LA. The store offers a finely selected of clothing, shoes and accessories for both men and women, as well as books, tote bags and fashionable items.