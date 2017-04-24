Best Hipster Clothing Stores In Los Angeles

Los Angeles is at the center of fashion and is known worldwide for its style. With plenty of options to choose from, there’s certainly no shortage of shops to get the latest and greatest clothing for whatever you want.



www.topshop.com The Grove189 The Grove Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90036(323) 938-1085 This hot U.K. retailer is one of the best places for those looking to step up their summer festival gear or look for top fashion looks throughout the year. With a location at The Grove, as well as in some Nordstrom department stores, Topshop/Topman offers a wide range of clothing, accessories and more. Styles come and go, but you can always depend on this edgy retailer to offer the latest in trends and keep you looking hip. From top fitting jeans, tee-shirts, jackets and button downs to sunglasses, shoes, necklaces, they offer it all.



www.melrosetradingpost.org 7850 Melrose AveLos Angeles, CA 90046(323) 655-7679 Want to stay in style on a budget? Every Sunday, on the corner of La Cienega and Melrose Ave, The Melrose Trading Post opens to the public. Offering hundreds of vendors, this outdoor market is not just for those looking for furniture and accessories. There are plenty of vendors selling clothing for both men and women. Shop vintage and newer looks here.



www.urbanoutfitters.com 7650 Melrose AveLos Angeles, CA 90046(323) 653-3231 Always on the forefront of what’s new and trendy, this fashion forward retailer has been a go to place for stylish trends for years now. Shop the latest clothing styles for women, as well as men, and even take advantage of their unique and trendy accessories.



www.mohawkgeneralstore.com 4011 Sunset Blvd.Los Angeles, CA 90029(323) 669-1601 Shop trendy designer clothing, accessories, shoes and more at Mohawk General Store. The store, with locations in Silver Lake, and Pasadena is a bright and modern space making for a great shopping experience. Here, men and women will find fashion forward and trendy items which keep customers up to date on the latest trends. Shop a wide range of curated items including tops, dresses, unique wallets, shoes, and more for women, and jeans, jackets, shoes, accessories, and more for men.