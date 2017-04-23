Six-Run Fifth inning Gives Dodgers Win Over Arizona

April 23, 2017 4:30 PM
Filed Under: Los Angeles Dodgers

PHOENIX (AP) — Brandon McCarthy gave Los Angeles a much-needed strong start, Yasmani Grandal homered in a six-run fifth inning and the Dodgers avoided being swept in three games in the desert with a 6-2 victory over the Diamondbacks on Sunday.

After scoring 24 runs in the first two games of the series, the Diamondbacks managed only a first-inning, two-run home run by Paul Goldschmidt.

McCarthy (3-0) blanked Arizona on two hits after that. He went seven innings, allowing two runs on five hits with six strikeouts.

Shelby Miller (2-2) threw four shutout innings before walking the first two batters and giving up an RBI double to Corey Seager in the fifth. He threw one more pitch and left after a visit to the mound by the Arizona trainer.

There was no word on why Miller departed.

The Diamondbacks lost at home for just the second time in 10 games this season.

