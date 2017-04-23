Frito-Lay Recalls Certain Jalapeño-Flavored Chips Over Salmonella Concerns

April 23, 2017 12:42 PM

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Frito-Lay has announced a recall of certain jalapeño-flavored potato chips due to the potential presence of salmonella in the seasoning.

In a statement Friday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said the recall applies to several products that were distributed in stores throughout the U.S.

The recall was issued after a supplier issued a recall of a seasoning blend which includes jalapeño powder.

“Although no Salmonella was found in the seasoning supplied to Frito-Lay, the company has decided to recall these products out of an abundance of caution,” the FDA said in the statement.

For a list of recalled products and more information, click here.

