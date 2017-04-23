Firefighters Battle 3-Alarm Commercial Fire In Torrance

TORRANCE (CBSLA.com) — Authorities say firefighters Sunday were battling a fire at a commercial building in Torrance.
The three-alarm fire broke out in the 22800 block of Hawthorne Boulevard, according to Capt. Robert Millea of the Torrance Fire Department.
Firefighters say one neighboring business has been evacuated, and N. Hawthorne Boulevard at 230th Street has been reduced to one lane.
Video posted to Instagram shows blackened smoke billowing from the fire:
