Boy In Critical Condition Following Monrovia Shooting That Killed Man

April 23, 2017 8:29 AM

MONROVIA (CBSLA.com) — Authorities say a shooting in Monrovia claimed the life of a man and left a boy injured.

The incident unfolded around 11:30 p.m. Saturday on W. Cypress Avenue near S. Myrtle Avenue.

Both victims were shot at least once in the torso. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, while the child was taken to a hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

Authorities said the incident was being investigated by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and Monrovia police.

The suspect was described as a male Hispanic in his 20s. No further information was available.

The investigation is ongoing.

