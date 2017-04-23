Stroman Tosses Complete Game As Blue Jays Top Angels, 6-2

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Marcus Stroman pitched a seven-hitter and Devon Travis hit a go-ahead, two-run homer during a four-run eighth inning in the Toronto Blue Jays’ 6-2 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday.

Stroman (2-2) survived a rocky ninth by inducing a game-ending double play in his third career complete game — and his second in 12 days. The right-hander retired 17 straight Angels at one point during a gritty start in his first appearance back in Southern California since pitching the U.S. to victory in the World Baseball Classic final at Dodger Stadium last month.

Albert Pujols delivered a run-scoring single for the Angels in the third inning shortly after Toronto manager John Gibbons’ ejection. Los Angeles has lost 10 of 12 with an injury-plagued pitching staff.

Kevin Pillar added a solo shot moments after Travis’ slump-busting homer for the Blue Jays (5-13), who are off to the worst start in franchise history even with three wins in five games.

Daniel Wright pitched five innings of scoreless three-hit ball in his first start of the season for the Angels, who are desperate for quality innings with eight pitchers already on their disabled list.

The Angels clung to a 1-0 lead until Travis connected on a high cutter from Deolis Guerra (0-1) for his first homer. Travis was off to a 6-for-57 start to the season.

Pillar added his third homer off Brooks Pounders, who was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake before the game while Los Angeles’ top three relievers are all injured.

Ezequiel Carrera tripled and scored on Jose Bautista’s single later in the eighth. Travis doubled and scored on Ryan Goins’ homer off Pounders in the ninth.

Gibbons was tossed after a dispute with home plate umpire Ramon De Jesus over an apparent quick-pitch from Stroman to Kole Calhoun, and the Angels capitalized with immediate back-to-back singles off the infuriated Blue Jays starter.

Pujols’ 1,832nd career RBI moved him out of his 18th-place tie with Manny Ramirez and put him one RBI behind Dave Winfield for 17th place in baseball history. Pujols added his 605th career double in the ninth, breaking his tie with Paul Waner and pulling even with Paul Molitor for 12th place in baseball history.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Blue Jays: Right-hander Aaron Sanchez is tested his blistered finger by throwing in the outfield. He plans to throw off a mound soon.

Angels: Manager Mike Scioscia has pushed back Ricky Nolasco’s next start so the veteran can work on mechanical issues. He was scheduled to go Monday. … 1B Luis Valbuena is headed to San Bernardino for a weeklong rehabilitation assignment. The veteran strained his hamstring in March and still hasn’t made his Angels debut.

UP NEXT

Blue Jays: Francisco Liriano (1-1, 4.05 ERA) takes the mound in the four-game series finale.

Angels: Jesse Chavez (1-3, 5.00 ERA) had his start pushed back after he was needed in relief during the 13-inning series opener Friday. He took the loss after giving up Bautista’s three-run homer.