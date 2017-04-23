3.5 Magnitude Quake Reported Near Santa Barbara

April 23, 2017 11:39 AM

MONTECITO (CBSLA.com) — A minor quake has been reported in Santa Barbara County.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the 3.5 magnitude quake hit at just before 11 a.m. Sunday, 1.9 miles south-southwest of Montecito, and 3.1 miles east of Santa Barbara.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of about 12.9 kilometers.

It was initially reported by the USGS as a 3.6 magnitude quake, but was downgraded.

So far, residents in Santa Barbara, Summerland, and Capinteria reported feeling the quake, according to responses posted to the USGS
website.

No further information was immediately available.

