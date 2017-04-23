17-Year-Old Hiker Seriously Injured After Falling 75-Feet Down Steep Ravine

April 23, 2017 2:45 PM

CRESTLINE (CBSLA.com) — Authorities say a 17-year-old hiker was airlifted to the hospital after falling 75-feet feet down a steep ravine.

Dakota Strahl of Victorville was flown to Loma Linda University Medical Center for treatment of her injuries.

Strahl had been hiking Saturday in Camp Seely, which is located in Crestline in the San Bernardino Mountains, when she fell.

Authorities said Strahl was placed in a rescue litter, and was hoisted up into the helicopter.

Her injuries were believed to be serious, but non-life-threatening.

No further information was available.

