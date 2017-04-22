Thousands To March For Science In Downtown LA

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) – More than 50,000 people were expected to take to the streets of downtown Los Angeles Saturday to show their support for fact-based research and environmental protection.

The March for Science Los Angeles, under the slogan “Science, Not Silence,” is expected to be one of the largest of the approximately 500 being held nationwide at a time when federal funding for researching climate change and other initiatives is under threat.

The marches are partly in response to President Donald Trump’s proposed budget that slashes funding for the National Institute of Health, the Department of Energy and NASA.

Organizers say they want to highlight the role science plays in improving health care, the environment and the economy, and to stand against the silencing and defunding of research.

“Facts matter,” local organizer Alex Bradley said in a prepared statement. “In California, we use science to enable technology, spur innovation and create new industries and new jobs.”

The science marches come on the 47th anniversary of Earth Day, an annual observance focusing on environmental and climate literacy that is celebrated in nearly 200 countries.

In the Los Angeles area, a variety of beautification projects and community education events are planned. These range from a habitat restoration and creek cleanup by the Friends of Ballona Wetlands to the 28th annual Great L.A. River CleanUp.

The event will get underway at 9 a.m. at Pershing Square Park. The march begins at 11 a.m. and will make its way to City Hall. Along the way there will be music and informational activities.

Speakers will include seismologist Dr. Lucy Jones, Congressman Brad Sherman and representatives from most of the Los Angeles area’s colleges and universities.

