Manhunt Underway For Suspect In Long Beach Murder

April 22, 2017 2:52 PM
LONG BEACH (CBSLA.com) – A manhunt is underway for a suspect wanted in connection with a shooting death Wednesday night in Long Beach.

(Long Beach Police Department)

According to Long Beach police, 38-year-old William Luther Hayes was shot in the 500 block of Cherry Avenue. He was taken to a hospital, where he passed away from his injuries Thursday.

On Saturday, police identified 33-year-old Jason Daniels as a suspect in the murder. Police believe the shooting was motivated by a personal conflict between the two men. Daniels is at large and is considered armed and dangerous. A no-bail warrant has been issued for his arrest.

He is described as 5-foot-11, 170 pounds with a full beard and long black hair in a pony-tail. He may be driving a black-colored 2002 Dodge Durango with the personal California license plate: 1RAVON.

Anyone who sees him or knows his whereabouts should call 911 immediately.

