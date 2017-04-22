Angels Lose To Hapless Blue Jays In 13 Innings, 8-7

ANAHEIM (CBSLA.com) — The Angels had a lead going into the late innings Friday against the Blue Jays but couldn’t hold it.

The game, knotted at 5, through 8 ended in the 13th with the Angels dropping the game 8-7. Going into the bottom of the 13th, the Angels were behind by three and scared the Jays by scoring two and leaving the bases loaded.

Albert Pujols was an early hero for the Angels knocking in three with a bases-clearing double down the line in the third inning. The bases were juiced following a Mike Maldonado single and two walks to Yunel Escobar and Kyle Calhoun.

Mike Trout hit his 5th home run of the season in the bottom of the 5th.

For the Jays, it was only their fourth win of the season. Their record is now 4-12. The Angels after dropping the game are now at 7-11.

The Jays led early but the Angels came back to take the lead and cruised into the 7th with a comfortable lead.

The game see-sawed in the 8th when the Jays scored two runs to go ahead 5-4. The Angels came roaring back in the bottom of the inning to tie it up.

What looked like a Jefry Marte home run was reversed and made into a double scoring Danny Espinosa.

In the top of the 13th, more for the see-saw. Jose Bautista finally hit his first home run of the season, a three-run shot. The Jays, now without the services of Edward Encarnacion, have been waiting for their big bats to wake up.

The Angels didn’t go quietly into that good night. They loaded the bases in the bottom of the 13th.

They scored one run on a single by Kole Calhoun. Mike Trout knocked in a second when he was hit by the pitch. Albert Pujols struck out swinging on three pitches for the second out in the inning. And C.J. Cron flied out to center on a 1-2 pitch after fouling off three balls.

The Angels used eight pitchers, the Blue Jays were slightly more efficient using seven.