Underground Vault Explosion Evacuates Panorama City Homes

PANORAMA CITY (CBSLA.com) – An explosion in at least one underground electrical vault evacuated homes in Panorama City Friday evening.
The explosion was reported at 8:21 p.m. in the 9000 block of North Tobias Avenue. The Los Angeles Fire Department reported that smoke was seen coming out of two vaults. Several nearby homes were evacuated and power was knocked out to the immediate area.
There were no reported injuries, LAFD said.
The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power was called out. There was no word on the cause.