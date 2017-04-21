Underground Vault Explosion Evacuates Panorama City Homes

April 21, 2017 9:03 PM
Filed Under: Panorama City

PANORAMA CITY (CBSLA.com) – An explosion in at least one underground electrical vault evacuated homes in Panorama City Friday evening.

The explosion was reported at 8:21 p.m. in the 9000 block of North Tobias Avenue. The Los Angeles Fire Department reported that smoke was seen coming out of two vaults. Several nearby homes were evacuated and power was knocked out to the immediate area.

There were no reported injuries, LAFD said.

The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power was called out. There was no word on the cause.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

KNX 1070 Newsradio
Play.It

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia