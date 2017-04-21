Rams Will Open Regular Season With Home Game Against Colts

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — The Los Angeles Rams will open the 2017 regular season with a game Sept. 10 against the Indianapolis Colts at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.
The team will also play at the Coliseum the next Sunday, facing the Washington Redskins.
First-year Rams head coach Sean McVay was Washington’s offensive coordinator for the past three seasons.
The seven-game schedule at the Coliseum also consists of games against the Seattle Seahawks (Oct. 8), Houston Texans (Nov. 12), New Orleans Saints (Nov. 26), Philadelphia Eagles (Dec. 10) and San Francisco 49ers (Dec. 31).
The Rams will play in London on Oct. 22 against the Arizona Cardinals in what is considered a home game.
The Rams’ first regular-season road game will be Sept. 21 against the 49ers in San Francisco in a Thursday night game. They also will play road games against the Dallas Cowboys (Oct. 1), Jacksonville Jaguars (Oct. 15), New York Giants (Nov. 5), Minnesota Vikings (Nov. 19), Arizona Cardinals (Dec. 3), Seattle Seahawks (Dec. 17) and Tennessee Titans (Dec. 24).
Individual game tickets will be available beginning Friday at TheRams.com/Tickets.
(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Wire services contributed to this report.)