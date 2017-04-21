Geyser From Water Main Break Damages Several Cars In Mid-City

MID-CITY WILSHIRE (CBSLA.com) — A 6-inch water main ruptured early Friday in Mid-City, letting loose a powerful geyser that damaged several cars.
The break was reported at about 1:50 a.m. in the 1600 block of South Bronson Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power.
The powerful rush of water, that went as high as 40 feet, broke up asphalt, sending up pieces that went flying into parked cars. Several cars were damaged, in spite of firefighter’s efforts to cover some cars with tarps.
Bronson Avenue remained closed even after the water was shut off because the break and geyser created a large hole in the street. Seventeen apartments are without water.
LADWP confirmed a leak on that pipe had just been repaired recently.