Feds Threaten To Pull Funding For Sacramento, Other US ‘Sanctuary Cities’; LA Not Targeted

WASHINGTON (CBSLA.com/AP) — The Trump administration is moving beyond rhetoric in its effort to crack down on so-called sanctuary cities that refuse to cooperate with federal immigration authorities.

The Justice Department is forcing nine communities to prove they are complying with an immigration law to continue receiving coveted law enforcement grant money.

The department sent letters Friday to cities its inspector general previously identified as having rules limiting the information that can be provided to federal immigration authorities, including Sacramento, Chicago, New York and Philadelphia.

Los Angeles – which has not officially declared itself a sanctuary city despite routinely turning down requests from ICE to hold people who had been arrested until their immigration status could be checked – was not among those cities which received the letter.

The letters from Acting Assistant Attorney General Alan Hanson stated the Justice Department “expects each of these jurisdictions to comply with this grant condition and to submit all documentation to the Office of Justice Programs” by June 30.

Officials from those cities which were sent the letters must provide proof from an attorney that they are following the law.

It is an extension of Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ repeated threats to crack down on sanctuary communities by denying or stripping them of grant money.

