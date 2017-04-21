Brush Fire Breaks Out In Sunland-Tujunga

SUNLAND-TUJUNGA (CBSLA.com) – A two-acre brush fire broke out in a rugged hillside region of Sunland-Tujunga Friday evening.
The blaze was reported before 6:40 p.m. in the 11300 block of North Alethea Drive, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. By 7:30 p.m., the fire had grown to two acres and was moving uphill.
Because ground crews initially had trouble accessing the fire due to the heavy brush, the fire department had to solely depend on helicopters conducting water drops on the flames. However, ground crews were able to reach the fire by 7 p.m.
No structures were threatened and there were no reported injuries. There was no word on a cause.