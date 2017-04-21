43-Year-Old Man Pleads Not Guilty To Lewd Acts On Minor, Child Molestation

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Authorities said a 43-year-old man pleaded not guilty Friday to sexually molesting a teenager and attempting to molest a second minor girl.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced, Edwin Linares has been charged with four counts: lewd act upon a child, unlawful sexual intercourse, child molesting and attempted lewd act upon a child.

At today’s arraignment, Linares’ bail was set at $500,000.

Linares had a sexual relationship with a 15-year-0ld girl in Alhambra from January to December 2016, the D.A. alleged.

Authorities said they were alerted about the inappropriate relationship earlier this year.

On April 19, a second minor, a 13-year-old girl, was walking home from school in South Pasadena when Linares allegedly approached her while in his car and asked if she wanted a ride, the D.A. said.

The girl declined but took note of Linares’ license plate before he drove away, prosecutors added.

On April 20, the defendant was located and arrested in connection for sex crimes.

Linares is scheduled to return to court on May 17 for a preliminary hearing.

If convicted as charged, the defendant faces a maximum possible sentence of four years in state prison and having to register as a sex offender for life.

The case is being investigated by the Alhambra and South Pasadena Police.