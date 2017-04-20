The Fab Mom On 2: Should Parents Spy On Teenagers?

A recent article in the New York Times discussed research about the pros and cons of parents who “spy” on their teenage children. According to varied findings and experts, teens can turn more secretive if they discover their parents snooping behind their backs.

The solution? Parents should be forthcoming and tell their children they will be monitoring their activity online and in real life for purposes of safety.

Social-media accounts for kids should be opened using the parents’ usernames and passwords so all online activity may be monitored by the parent as well as an internet tracking program connected to home computers and family mobile devices. There are hundreds to choose from, but here are a few that notify parents with timely reports of apps and programs downloaded as well as deleted text messages, pictures and content:

Teensafe.com

NetNanny.com

unGlue.com

Circle with Disney

Also, be aware that students can utilize Gmail accounts (created at school as part of the curriculum) to download apps and create social-media profiles.

