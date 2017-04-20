DJ Skrillex Briefly Detained In Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA.com) — DJ Skrillex was detained in Hollywood Wednesday night for some sort of traffic violation, police said.
The 29-year-old electronic dance musician was driving a black Tesla when he was stopped by the LAPD on Sunset Boulevard, in front of Pinkberry.
He was briefly handcuffed and placed in the back of a patrol car.
An LAPD watch commander said the officer eventually wrote Skrillex, whose real name is Sonny Moore, a ticket and released him.
Skrillex later tweeted that he had been playing his music too loud, tagging Elon Musk in the tweet because he had been driving a Tesla.