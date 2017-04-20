DJ Skrillex Briefly Detained In Hollywood

April 20, 2017 6:34 AM
HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA.com) — DJ Skrillex was detained in Hollywood Wednesday night for some sort of traffic violation, police said.

The 29-year-old electronic dance musician was driving a black Tesla when he was stopped by the LAPD on Sunset Boulevard, in front of Pinkberry.

He was briefly handcuffed and placed in the back of a patrol car.

An LAPD watch commander said the officer eventually wrote Skrillex, whose real name is Sonny Moore, a ticket and released him.

Skrillex later tweeted that he had been playing his music too loud, tagging Elon Musk in the tweet because he had been driving a Tesla.

