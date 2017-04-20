Paris & Normandy River Cruises

This Article Is Provided By AmaWaterways

Picture yourself dining along the banks of the Seine, visiting the famous Cathedral de Notre Dame, and indulging in Macarons along the Champs Elysees. On AmaWaterway’s luxurious 7-night cruise through Paris and Normandy you will have the opportunity to experience a world immortalized by generations of artists. Beginning in the City of Lights you will cruise through to the story book village of Giverny where Monet lived and worked for 43 years. Later you will get to experience the historic capital of Normandy and take an unforgettable trip to the famous beach of Normandy where the famous WWII battle occurred.

Embarking from one of Europe’s most romantic cities, Paris, you will spend the next morning enjoying the lovely scenery along the banks of the Seine as you cruise along to the provincial town of Vernon. Later you will visit the enchanting home of Impressionist Claude Money in the idyllic town of Giverny. Explore the town that brings Monet’s water lily paintings to life right before your eyes. Continuing along the Seine you will visit Caudebec-En-Caux an old fishing village that allows you to visit the picturesque port of Honfleur. On Day 5 you will get to experience the medieval city of Rouen and see the square where Joan of Arc was martyred. History will come alive at the Hilltop ruins of Chateau Gaillard where Richard of Lionheart reigned through the Hundred Years’ War. Concluding the trip you will be able to travel to Auvers-sur-Oise, a town renowned for its Impressionist era painters such as Paul Cezanne and Camille Pissarro.

Each morning you will wake up in one of Amawaterways’ first class staterooms equipped with an array of amenities including a French balcony. On board you will find many features included with your cruise such as onboard dining in a variety of venues. Taste locally inspired gourmet cuisine onboard at the Chef’s table specialty restaurant. Indulge in the unlimited fine wine, beer, and soft drinks that are included at each meal. Take a break and relax on our sundeck or take advantage of our fitness room, massage services, and hair salon. With Amawaterways immersive tours in every destination there will be something for everyone to love.